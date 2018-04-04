US Uses "Hybrid Aggression" Against Venezuela to Oust Maduro - Defense Minister

Vladimir Padrino Lopez, the Venezuelan Defense Minister described the current US policy towards the country as "hybrid aggression".

"The government of the United States for a number of years follows its classic pattern of forced regime change towards the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and conducts a so-called hybrid aggression, using both soft power and hard power with the support of the European Union and a group of countries," he stated.

The minister explained this US policy as an attempt to oust the Venezuelan president.

"The real [US] aim is to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, using a far-fetched pretext of a humanitarian crisis, which is not present in our country," he stressed.

Venezuela Ready to Help Colombia

The defense minister went on by speaking about Bogota's conflicts with the armed opposition.

In March, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos announced the resumption of previously paused talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN), which has been fighting the authorities since 1964.

"We will continue doing everything we can [to help Colombia]," the defense minister said.

The minister added that Venezuela would support all initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict in Colombia.

The ELN began negotiating peace conditions with the authorities in February 2017, but the talks were suspended in January this year. Santos refused to continue talks unless the ELN stops violent attacks, following bomb attacks on several police stations.

In 2016, the government of Santos hammered out a peace deal with another armed group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which transformed into a political party in the following year, the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force, hoping to participate in the 2018 parliamentary and presidential elections.

