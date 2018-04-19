Netanyahu Covertly Threatens Iran as Israel Celebrates Independence Day

The state ceremony, held on Israel's national day of mourning to commemorate fallen soldiers, security forces members and terror victims, was attended by top Israeli officials, including President Reuven Rivlin.
The prime minister's remarks come amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran over an alleged Israeli airstrike targeting a Syrian air force base last week.
"Anyone who raises a hand against us won't be spared," Netanyahu warned.
"If we're required to defend ourselves, we will rise to the challenge and ensure Israel's victory," he added later at an Independence Day ceremony, as Memorial Day came to a close and the country's 70th anniversary celebration began.
Blue lights glow at the Rhode Island State House in honor of #Israel’s 70th Independence Day!#Israel70 #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/IqVprZN0iX— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) 18 апреля 2018 г.
Netanyahu kindled an Independence Day torch in the name of Israel's governments throughout its 70-year history.
READ MORE: Israeli PM Netanyahu Reportedly Coordinated Strike on Syrian T-4 Airbase With US
Following the alleged attack, which claimed the lives of seven Iranian nationals, a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that the strikes wouldn't "go unanswered." Meanwhile, Sky News Arabia reported, citing an IDF official, that Israel would retaliate if Iran decided to strike back for the incident at the T-4 airbase.
All comments
Show new comments (0)