Register
12:52 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands as they deliver remarks before a dinner at Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem May 22, 2017

    Israeli PM Netanyahu Reportedly Coordinated Strike on Syrian T-4 Airbase With US

    © REUTERS / Ariel Schalit/Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    7110

    Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that two Israeli warplanes had carried out an attack on the Syrian T-4 airbase in Homs; Tel Aviv, however, preferred to keep silent about the alleged incident.

    According to the Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed intelligence officials and other sources briefed on the matter, the Israeli prime minister had received US President Donald Trump’s tacit consent to target Iranian air-defense system deployed at the Syrian Tiyas airfield. After their conversation, Netanyahu reportedly ordered an airstrike on the facility to curb Iranian forces from using new anti-aircraft battery against Israeli jets.

    READ MORE: Israel Hints It Can Hit Iran's "Air Force" in Syria if It Retaliates for T-4

    Following the alleged attack that claimed the lives of seven Iranian nationals, senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that the strikes wouldn’t “go unanswered.” Meanwhile, Sky News Arabia reported, citing an IDF official that Israel would retaliate if Iran decided to strike back for the incident at the T-4 airbase.

    Israeli Air Force F-15 jet. (File)
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Israel Withdraws Warplanes From Alaska Drills Amid Middle East Tensions
    Israeli media has released aerial footage of purported Iranian air bases on Syria’s soil, with Roni Daniel, military editor for Israeli TV station Mako, explaining to Reuters that it might be a sign that Tel Aviv could launch a strike if deemed necessary.

    On April 9, the SANA news agency reported, citing its own correspondent, that the Tiyas airbase in the province of Homs had been subjected to a missile attack. The media outlet suggested that the United States might have been behind the attack, however, the Pentagon had immediately denied any involvement in the incident.

    Later, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that two Israeli F-15 fighter jets had hit Syria’s T-4 airfield in the Homs province from Lebanese territory, clarifying that five out of the eight strikes had been destroyed by Syrian air defenses. The Israeli authorities, however, have refrained from commenting on the matter.

    READ MORE: Trump 'Delegated' Israelis to Attack Syrian T-4 Airbase – Syrian General

    The attack occurred shortly after several media reported, citing militants on the ground, that the Syrian forces had dropped a chlorine bomb on civilians in the city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta. Damascus has strongly denied the claims, denouncing the entire incident as a false flag.

    Related:

    Israel Withdraws Warplanes From Alaska Drills Amid Middle East Tensions
    Israel Hints It Can Hit Iran's "Air Force" in Syria if It Retaliates for T-4
    Russian S-300 in Syria Will Curb Israel From Operating Against Iran - Researcher
    Israel's Netanyahu Expresses 'Total Support' for Syria Strikes
    Tags:
    airstrike, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Syria, United States, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse