Iran Vows to Respond to 'Israeli Crime' Referring to Airbase Targeting - Reports

The Russian Defense Ministry said on April 9 that two Israeli F-15 fighter jets had carried out a strike against Syria's T-4 airbase amid reports by Syrian media that the military facility had been targeted by missiles.

The senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that the Israeli missile attack on the Syrian Tiyas airbase "will not remain without a response," Lebanon's al-Mayadeen television channel reported.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has denounced the Israeli strike, with Iran's Tasnim news agency reporting that seven Iranian nationals had been killed in the attack on Syria's T-4 military airfield.

In response to the attack, the Syrian Foreign Ministry has sent a letter to the UN Secretary General, stating that the country reserved the right "to defend its population, territory, and sovereignty by all available means, in line with the UN Charter and international law."

On Monday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing its own correspondent, that the Tiyas airbase in the province of Homs had been subjected to a missile attack. The news agency suggested that the United States might have been behind the attack, however, the Pentagon had immediately denied any involvement in the incident.

Later in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that two Israeli aircrafts had attacked the airfield, with strikes being carried out from Lebanese airspace. According to the ministry, five out of eight missiles fired were intercepted by Syrian air defenses before reaching their targets.