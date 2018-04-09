Register
    Russian MoD: Two Israeli Warplanes Attacked Syrian Airbase

    World
    Israel has yet to confirm the information, while local media reports suggested that the IDF spy jet had been spotted in the area.

    The Russian Defense Ministry has stated that it had been two Israeli warplanes that had attacked a Syrian government T-4 airbase in the Homs province early on Monday.

    "On April 9, from 03:25 to 03:53 Moscow time, two Israeli Air Force F-15 jets, carried out an airstrike by two guided missiles on the T-4 airfield from the Lebanese territory and without entering Syria's airspace."

    According to the Russian military, the strikes were carried out from Lebanese airspace.

    Five out of eight strikes, carried out by the Israeli F-15 jets, were destroyed by Syrian air defenses, the ministry said.

    "Three missiles reached the western part of the airfield. There are no Russian [military] advisers among those injured."

    While the Israeli authorities have abstained so far to comment on the incident, the country's Air Force had bombed the same airbase in the Homs province back in February.

    When asked by Sputnik, the Israeli Embassy in Russia has refused to comment on the Russian Defense Ministry’s data about the strikes on the Syrian T-4 airbase. "No comments," diplomatic mission’s press attache Alex Gandler told Sputnik.

    At the same time, pan-Arab TV channel Al-Mayadeen reported that an Israeli spy plane had been spotted over the baseat the moment of the April 9 strike.

    Earlier in the day, Syria's SANA state news agency reported a missile strike on the T-4 airbase, suggesting that the US might have been behind the attack. The Pentagon, however, denied any involvement, saying that it hasn't conducted any airstrikes in Syria. It was also stated that Syrian Air Defense Force managed to intercept several rockets, although the strike caused casualties.

    According to Al Mayadeen broadcaster, after the attack, Daesh* terrorists attempted to launch an offensive in several districts of the Homs province.

    This image posted online by Daesh supporters on an anonymous photo sharing website, purports to show a convoy of Daesh vehicles driving in a desert area of east of Palmyra city, in Homs, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Militant Photo
    Daesh Tried to Launch Offensive After Missile Attack on Syrian Base - Reports
    The attack comes just a day after the US, the EU, as well as NATO member Turkey, have accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons in Douma, Eastern Ghouta, after media reports, citing militant sources on the ground, about an alleged chlorine gas attack that, supposedly, killed dozens of civilians, had emerged. Damascus has strongly denied the claims, saying that it had warned that militants in the area had been preparing a provocation, involving chemical weapons' use.

    Russia and Iran have slammed the claims, they believe are baseless, which had been spread by such controversial NGOs as the White Helmets, which has been busted of faking its reports, and warned against using the alleged chemical attack as a pretext for a militarty action against Damascus.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS, Islamic State, IS is a terrorist group banned in Russia

