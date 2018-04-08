Register
    A child runs along a street in front of clouds of smoke billowing following a reported air strike on Douma, the main town of Syria's rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta

    Militants Use Staged Chemical Attack to Curb Syrian Army's Success - Report

    © AFP 2018/ Hasan Mohamed
    Middle East
    451

    The Syrian government has denied allegations of having used chemical weapons in the city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta, saying it doesn't need such measures to stop the terrorists.

    "The chemical fabrications, which did not serve the terrorists and their sponsors in Aleppo and Eastern Ghouta, will not serve them today either, as the Syrian state is determined to end terrorism in every square inch of Syrian territory," read the statement, issued by the Syrian authorities on the state-run SANA news agency.

    READ MORE: State Dept Says Dozens May Have Been Killed in Syrian Douma by Chemical Weapons

    Syrian pro government forces enter the main square of Kfar Batna, Southeastern Ghouta, on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus, on March 19, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ STR
    3 Attempts to Use Chemical Weapons in Syria Prevented Last Week - Russian MoD
    According to the statement, such claims have been made by terrorists and are aimed at hindering Syrian forces, which have made “a swift and determined advance” and do not need such measures to deter the terrorists.

    SANA, citing an official source, reported that some media outlets, affiliated with the Jaish al-Islam terrorist group, positioned in its last stronghold in Douma, had reiterated the allegations of chemical attack in order to blame it on the Syrian Arab army and hinder the forces’ advance.

    The US State Department has voiced concern about the reports of chemical weapons being used in Douma, suggesting that Russia was accountable for the brutal targeting of countless Syrians.

    "We have seen multiple, very disturbing reports this afternoon regarding another possible CW attack near a hospital in Douma, Syria. Reports from a number of groups and medical personnel on the ground indicate at least 40 killed and hundreds injured, with many more families, including children, hiding in shelters but believed to be dead," the State Department’s representative told Sputnik.

    Washington has also accused Damascus of chemical weapons use, alleging that “history” of such weapons being used by the country’s government was “not in dispute.”

    Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, take a selfie with their certificates after taking part in a training session in the rebel-held eastern Ghouta area, east of the capital Damascus, on November 22, 2016
    © AFP 2018/ AMER ALMOHIBANY
    Same Old: Notorious White Helmets Report a Chemical Attack, Blame Damascus Again
    Earlier, several media outlets had cited militants in Syria accusing the authorities in Damascus of using chemical weapons in Douma, with Jaish al-Islam claiming that the government forces had dropped a chemical bomb on Eastern Ghouta.

    Last month, Damascus reported that several foreign experts were working on staging a chemical attack, which would be carried out with the help of the infamous White Helmets and would be covered by mainstream media. The same warning was issued by the Russian Center for Syria reconciliation in January.

    READ MORE: Russian Military: Terrorists Planning Chemical Attack on E Ghouta Residents

    The Syrian government has consistently denied all claims of chemical weapons use, arguing that the country’s stockpiles had been destroyed, which has been confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

