UNSC Meets at Russia's Request to Discuss Situation in Syria (VIDEO)

Moscow has repeatedly voiced concern over the situation in Raqqa following its liberation by the US-led coalition, with the Russia Defense Ministry saying that the former Daesh terrorist group's self-proclaimed capital does not have running water, no humanitarian demining, no electricity, no hospitals and pharmacies, the shops also do not work.

The UN Security Council is holding a meeting on Tuesday at Russia's request in order to discuss the situation in Syria, which is dedicated to the humanitarian situation in Raqqa, as well as the Al-Rukban refugee camp on the border with Jordan.

Speaking to the UN Security Council, Russian envoy to the United Nations said that Syrian government's readiness to participate in talks has been set back after allied missile strike. If the goal is to force Syrian president Assad at the hail of bombs to sit at the negotiations table, then it's simply unrealistic, Russian ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said. There is no military solution to the conflict he noted.

