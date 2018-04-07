Russian MoD Publishes PHOTOS Confirming Raqqa Bombing by US-Led Coalition

According to the Russian military, up to 30 civilians die due to mines every week.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released an aerial footage of the bombing of Syria's Raqqa by the US-led coalition.

"As a result of the bombing by the coalition forces, thousands of bodies of civilians that decompose and taint the groundwater are under the rubble," the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

"The city does not have running water, no humanitarian demining, no electricity, no hospitals and pharmacies, the shops also do not work. The conditions for the safe return of residents are not created, while the presence of the residents who returned there is dangerous."

According to the military, the humanitarian situation in the city, which had been earlier the de facto Daesh* capital, is still dire as up to 30 civilians die due to mines every week.

"From October 2017 to March 2018, there were 658 cases of injuries as a result of the blowing up on a mine among the people who returned to the city, while 130 people were killed. Every week, 25-30 cases of civilian casualties are recorded," the statement reads.

"Among those who return to the city, a high percentage of injuries and deaths as a result of explosions in unexploded ordnance and explosive objects has been recorded."

At the same time, "a completely different situation is seen in cities of Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor and the suburbs of Damascus in East Ghouta liberated by the [Syrian] government troops from militants with the assistance of Russian military-industrial complex," the Defense Ministry said.

"Humanitarian aid is being delivered to these settlements, demining is being carried out, water pipes are restored or water delivery is organized, state authorities are operating, hospitals, shops, schools are being restored. As a result, more than 55 thousand people have returned to the settlements of East Ghouta in recent days."

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry accused the US-led coalition, which has been fighting Daesh in Syria since 2014 without either a UN mandate or Damacus' consent, accused the United States of preventing he delivery of any humanitarian convoys to the Syrian city of Raqqa as well as the arrival of the UN mission that would assess the scope of the humanitarian catastrophe in the region. Several days later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that an agreement on sending the UN assessment mission to the Syrian city of Raqqa had been reached.

Raqqa had been under Daesh's control since 2013, with the city having been declared the terrorist group's so-called "capital" a year later. In October 2017, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which have been backed by the US-led coalition, announced the full liberation of the city after a months-long operation, which had later confirmed by the Pentagon.