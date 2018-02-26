Register
18:29 GMT +326 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Raqqa

    Russia Proposes Creation of Int'l Commission on Syria's Raqqa - Minister

    © Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    7151

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu commented on the situation in Syria after the adoption of the UN Security Council resolution on Syria that stipulates introduction of a 30-day halt in fighting in the country.

    International Humanitarian Commission on Situation in Syria's Raqqa

    Russia is proposing the creation of a commission under the auspices of the UN humanitarian assessment in the Syrian city of Raqqa, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

    "That is why we propose to create as quickly as possible on the basis of the United Nations and under its leadership, an international assessment humanitarian commission that could look at and assess what is really happening in Raqqa, where, unfortunately, no one is allowed to — neither the media, nor the humanitarian organizations," Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting of the board of the Russian Defense Ministry.

    He noted that, according to the Russian military department, there was a "severe epidemiological situation" in Raqqa.

    A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces, inspects a military vehicle supplied by the US-led coalition, as they gather near a village north-east of Raqa
    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    US-Led Coalition 'Deliberately' Destroyed 90 Percent of Raqqa - Syria's UN Envoy
    In December 2017, the Syrian Democratic Forces, with the support of the US-led coalition, started operations to liberate Raqqa. In October 2017, the Syrian Democratic Forces announced the city had been completely liberated.

    The Daesh terrorist group seized Raqqa in 2013 and declared the city as its capital in Syria the following year.

    Humanitarian Pause in East Ghouta

    A daily humanitarian pause will be introduced in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta on the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a humanitarian corridor will be established soon, Sergei Shoigu said Monday.

    "A humanitarian corridor will be opened to evacuate civilians. Location will be prepared and announced shortly," he added.

    Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the members of Russia's Security Council to discuss the situation in Syria's Eastern Ghouta and the ongoing provocations by terrorists in Syria. The horrible humanitarian situation in that area had been addressed by the Russian president in a phone call with his counterparts from France and Germany.

    Members of the United Nations Security Council
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    UN Security Council to Meet Over Syria’s East Ghouta on Thursday
    On Saturday, the UN Security Council adopted resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop all clashes and obey to a long-term humanitarian pause on the entire territory of Syria. The resolution underlined that the ceasefire regime does not apply to military operations against the Daesh, al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups.

    READ MORE: Terrorists in Syria's Eastern Ghouta Keep Population Hostage — Kremlin

    Humanitarian Corridors in Syria's At-Tanf Area

    Russia proposes to establish humanitarian corridors in Syria’s At-Tanf area where the Rukban refugee camp is located, Shoigu said.

    "We propose to establish similar humanitarian corridors, humanitarian pauses in the At-Tanf and Rukban, so that the civilians can freely return to their homes and begin to restore peaceful life," Shoigu said.

    Al-Rukban refugee camp is situated in Syria's Homs province around 11 miles south of the at-Tanf settlement and inside the US-controlled zone of the Syrian-Jordanian border. In November, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria accused the United States of creating a training camp near al-Rukban refugee camp to forge a new "moderate opposition" out of various militia groups.

    Related:

    Daesh’s Parting Gift: Hidden Landmines Injure Raqqa’s Returning Residents
    US-Led Coalition 'Deliberately' Destroyed 90 Percent of Raqqa - Syria's UN Envoy
    Washington Says Armed SDF to Liberate Raqqa, Didn't Provide Arms Elsewhere
    Tags:
    refugee camp, ceasefire, humanitarian corridors, Sergei Shoigu, Raqqa, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok