Syria to Defend Itself in Case if US, Its Allies Attack - UN Envoy

Tensions around the situation in Syria are heating up, as Washington and its allies are threatening Damascus with a retaliation strike over an alleged chemical attack in the city of Douma blamed on the Syrian government.

On US Threats

Syrian ambassador to the UN Bashar Jaafari pledged that the country will respond if attacked by the US, UK and France.

"These three countries — the United States, Britain and France — if they think they can attack us and attack our sovereignty, we will have no choice but to use Article 51 of the UN Charter, which gives us the right to defend ourselves. It's not a threat, it's a vow. We will not allow anyone to attack our sovereignty," the diplomat said at the UN Security Council meeting convened on Russia's request over Washington's threats to conduct a strike in Syria.

Jaafari went on saying that the US forces deployed in the Mediterranean forces are aimed against the Syrian government and its allies, but "not terrorists".

The United States, Britain and France threatened Syria with punitive military actions after media, citing sources among militants, reported about an alleged chemical weapons usage by the government of Syria's president Bashar Assad. The reports were immediately refuted by Damascus, which destroyed all chemical stockpiles of the country, the fact confirmed by the the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

On OPCW Probe

Experts from the OPCW will begin work in Syria in a few hours, the envoy noted.

"The Syrian government has invited the fact-finding mission from the OPCW to pay a visit to Syria and to visit the scene where the incident allegedly took place. We are ready to provide all necessary conditions for this group to work transparently," Jaafari added.

According to the diplomat, the invitation for the OPCW experts shows that Damascus "believes in diplomatic skills and do not fear [investigation]."

