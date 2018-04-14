Russian UN Envoy Calls US 'Aggressor-State' as Haley Says Time for Talks Over

Earlier in the day, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched airstrikes at Syria in a move described as "brutal aggression" by Damascus. Moscow, in turn, stated that the attack had been carried out initially on the eve of the arrival of OPCW experts to the Syrian capital in order to probe the alleged Douma chemical attack.

The United Nations Security Council is holding a meeting at 15:00 GMT at Russia's request to discuss the Western missile attack on Syria.

Russia has introduced the draft resolution condemning the missile strikes against Syrian targets and calling on the US and its allies to immediately stop aggression, according to the Russian mission to the UN. The document qualifies the attack as a violation of international law and UN's charter.

Speaking in the opening remarks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the parties to the conflict to exercise restraint, adding that the OPCW team had arrived in Douma where the chemical attack had been reportedly conducted.

Russia: 'Act of Aggression' Against a Sovereign State

Speaking on the missile strikes, Russian ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said Moscow condemns the attack, adding that Washington, London, and Paris disregarded the calls for common sense and international laws by conducting strikes against Syria. He added the US actions lead to deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Syria.

Having described the attacks as an act of "hooliganism in the international arena," Nebenzia stressed that Washington has undermined its bid to broker the deal for Syrian settlement.

At the same time, Nnebenzia said Russia has done everything possible to convince the US to refrain from its military plans in Syria.

US: Time for Talks With Damascus is Over

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley in a comment on the strikes prior to the meeting said the time of talks with Damascus had passed.

Haley said the strikes were carefully planned to minimize civilian casualties, describing the attack as “justified, legitimate, and proportionate” response to the alleged chemical attack.

"We are confident that we have crippled Syria's chemical weapons program. We are prepared to sustain this pressure if the Syrian regime is foolish enough to test our will," she said.

She added that the Syrian regime used chemical weapons in Douma on April 7, adding that clear data demonstrates Assad's "culpability." Citing President Trump, Haley said that if Syria uses this poison gas again, the US is "locked and loaded" to strike Syria again.

UK Calls Strike on Syria "Successful" Despite Assessment of Attack Not Completed

Speaking on the attack on Syria, British UN Envoy Karen Pierce has said: "it cannot be illegal to use force to prevent the killing of such numbers of innocent people." At the same time, she said that the three states that had carried out the attack will continue to press for the "diplomatic solution" in Syria.

Pierce also said that no other group than the Syrian government could carry out the chemical attack in Douma.

France: Russia "Betrayed" 2013 Commitment to Destroy Syrian Chemical Arsenal

French UN Ambassador Francois Delattre said Paris has no doubt the Syrian government was responsible for chemical attacks. He urged Moscow to call on Damascus to put an end to the suffering of Syrians.

Delattre also added that France, UK, US will submit a new resolution on Syria.

