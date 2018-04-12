Pompeo Calls for Tough Actions Against "Failed State" of Syria

US CIA Director Mike Pompeo has called for strict measures against what he called a "failed state" of Syria amid claims of chemical attack in Douma, blamed on Damascus by Washington and its allies.

Pompeo appeared before a Senate Committee on Thursday as part of the confirmation process for his nomination as Secretary of State. He is currently the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

"The failed state of Syria poses a mounting threat to human rights, national security, and regional stability - and it deserves an increasingly severe response," Pompeo stated in front of Senate Committee.

The tough rhetoric of the state secretary nominee follows US President Donald Trump's April 11 "Twitter diplomacy": on his social media page he urged Russia to "get ready" for "nice and new and smart" missiles in Syria. After almost 24 hours, he backed out, saying that he "never said when an attack on Syria would take place".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesov has promptly responded to this discourse, saying that Moscow doesn't support "Twitter diplomacy" and called for a more serious approach to the issue to avoid escalating an "already fragile situation."

Alleged Chemical Attack

The situation around Syria has further escalated over the reports that emerged in Syrian opposition media outlets on April 7, which claimed that the country's government had used chemical weapons in the city of Douma. The publications soon were picked up by the White Helmets, who began posting unverified footage of the aftermath of the alleged attack, claiming that up to 70 people had died of "widespread suffocation."

Reacting to these reports, the United States and its allies accused the Syrian government forces of chemical weapons use, explaining that Damascus allegedly had a history" of using such weapons by the Syrian authorities was "not in dispute." Donald Trump has also blamed Russia and Iran for supporting the Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Both Damascus and Moscow have refuted all the allegations, calling for a throughout probe into the incident. The Syrian side cited Red Crescent's reports, which confirmed they hadn't heard of such accidents to take place in the area.

Moscow, in its turn, has sent specialists from the Russian Reconciliation Center o the site immediately after the alleged chemical attack. The experts didn't find signs of nerve agents and chlorine-containing poisonous substances.

