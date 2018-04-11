Kremlin: Russia Is Not Part of Twitter Diplomacy, We Expect Serious Approach

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on US President Donald Trump's recent "get ready, Russia" statements on his Twitter page.

"We do not participate in Twitter diplomacy," Peskov stated. "We support serious approaches. We continue to believe that it is important not to take steps that could harm an already fragile situation."

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted a harsh remark calling for Russia to "get ready" for "nice and new and smart" American missiles in Syria, while at the same time urging Moscow to end what he called an "arms race".

READ MORE: "Get Ready Russia!" Trump Threatens Attack on Syria, Moscow Strikes Back

The US president explained the current tense situation in relations between the two countries ("the bad blood," as he referred to it) as being due to the ongoing "the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all-Democrat loyalists," meaning the so-called Russia probe, conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama. Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter). No Collusion, so they go crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

The investigation has been underway for quite a long time but has yet failed to provide any evidence of the claimed collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin during the 2016 election in the United States.

Chemical Attack in Douma Blamed on Damascus

On April 9, Trump revealed that he was mulling a "powerful" military response to the alleged chemical attack, blamed by Syrian opposition media outlets on the Syrian government without any substantial proof.

READ MORE: UN Security Council Meeting Over Syrian Crisis (VIDEO)

His tough stance was a reaction to April 7 reports from several Syrian opposition media platforms, citing militants, claiming that Syrian government forces had used chemical weapons against civilians in the city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta. The story was immediately picked up by the White Helmets, which started posting unverified footage of the aftermath of the alleged attack, with claims that up to 70 people had died of "widespread suffocation."

The United States and its allies were quick to blame the attack on Damascus, emphasizing that a "history" of using such weapons by the Syrian authorities was "not in dispute."

READ MORE: US Reportedly Mulls 'Powerful Strike' on Syria, 22 Targets Include Russian Sites

While Bashar Al-Assad's government has denied the allegations, arguing that the entire incident was staged, President Trump discussed the issue with his European counterparts, agreeing to work together to hold the perpetrators accountable.