15:47 GMT +312 April 2018
    Press briefing by Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov

    Russia-US Military Communication Channel in Syria Open – Kremlin

    World
    In wake of Trump's "Russia, get ready" tweet on Syria, Moscow underlined the necessity to refrain from any steps which could lead to an escalation in the region.

    As the Kremlin spokesman specified, the communication through military channels between the Russian and US armed forces on Syria is active.

    "This line exists and it is in an active state… On the whole, I say that the line is being used from both sides," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the Russian and US military departments really use the communication channel to avoid casualties among Russian servicemen in case of strikes on Syria.

    However, the spokesman noted that Moscow was closely monitoring the statements coming from Washington.

    "Russia follows closely the relevant statements that come from Washington. We still think that it is necessary to refrain from any steps which could lead to an increase in the escalation in Syria," Peskov told reporters.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have any phone calls with US President Donald Trump in his schedule, Dmitry Peskov said.

    READ MORE: 'Get Ready Russia! Trump Threatens Attack on Syria, Moscow Strikes Back

    "The president does not have a phone call with US president Trump on his schedule. Moscow and Washington did not discuss this topic, it was not initiated by anyone," Peskov said when asked whether the leaders would discuss the situation in Syria.

    On April 11, Donald Trump tweeted a remark calling for Russia to "get ready" for "nice and new and smart" American missiles in Syria. Trump revealed that he was mulling a "powerful" military response to the alleged chemical attack, blamed by Syrian opposition on the Syrian government. The US president also blamed Russia and Iran for supporting the Syrian President Bashar Assad.

    Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow does not participate in Twitter diplomacy.

    On April 9, several media outlets, citing Syrian militants, accused Damascus of carrying out a chemical weapons attack in the town of Douma.

    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Syria, United States, Russia
