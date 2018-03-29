Register
10:08 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, at a news conference following the Russian-Turkish talks in Ankara

    Erdogan Confirms Turkey Won't Send Russian Diplomats Out Amid Skripal Case Craze

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (54)
    4112

    More than 25 other countries, including EU members, as well as the US, have expelled over 140 Russian diplomats in connection with the Salisbury incident.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed that Ankara did not intend to take action against Russia over the Skripal case, the Habertürk newspaper reported.

    In a written statement, Aksoy added that Turkey "condemns what happened in the UK and regards the use of chemical weapons as a crime against humanity."

    READ MORE: Serbia Not to Expel Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case

    Earlier, the official representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Hami Aksoy made a statement saying that Ankara stands for an investigation into the case of Skripal to identify the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to justice.

    Over 25 countries, including the United States and EU member states, decided to expel Russian diplomats over Moscow's alleged involvement in the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal. Moscow, in turn, has vowed response and emphasized that the expulsion of Russian diplomats wouldn't in any way help the probe into the incident.

    Außenministerin Österreichs Karin Kneissl
    © AFP 2018/ Elvis Barukic
    Austria Ready to Mediate Between Russia, West Over Skripal Case
    On March 4, former Colonel GRU Sergei Skripal, convicted in Russia for espionage in favor of the UK, and his daughter Julia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury and are currently being treated for exposure to what UK experts believe to be the A234 nerve agent.

    Later, London issued a statement that this substance was allegedly being developed in Russia, on this basis, accusing Moscow of involvement in the incident.

    The Russian side has vehemently denied the British side's accusations and offered assistance in the investigation, requesting the samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal for examination. However, the UK rejected all of Moscow's demands.

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (54)

    Related:

    Erdogan: Turkey Will Do 'What's Necessary' if Baghdad Gov't Op in Sinjar Fails
    Erdogan Unveils New Target City in Olive Branch Op
    Popular Turkish Singer Gets 10-Month Prison Sentence for Insulting Erdogan
    Tags:
    relations, Sergei Skripal, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse