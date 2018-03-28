Serbia Not to Expel Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case

Serbian President Aleksander Vucic told Russia's president Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation that Serbia is not going to join other European countries and to remove Russian diplomats.
Over 25 countries, including some EU member states, as well as the United States, Canada and Australia have expressed their solidarity the UK side and announced their decisions to expel over 150 Russian diplomats over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Skripals' poisoning. However, some countries, among which are Austria, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Slovakia decided not to yield to pressure and did not take any anti-Russian measures.
The Russian side has vehemently denied the British side's accusations and offered assistance in the probe, requesting the samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal for examination. However, the UK rejected Moscow's demands.
