14:52 GMT +322 March 2018
    The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018

    Fugitive Russian Businessmen in UK Face Pressure Over Salisbury Incident

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian entrepreneurs, who are evading Russian justice in the United Kingdom, are facing pressure in the light of the Salisbury incident, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov said Thursday.

    In early February, Titov named 16 Russian businesspeople who had fled the country to escape criminal proceedings and were willing to return to their homeland.

    "There are new people from London who ask for our protection. Unfortunately, the situation is getting worse for those people who are in London. [Russian businessman Valery] Morozov, who was not on our list, contacted us. He is receiving phone calls – he does not understand whether they are made by the authorities or not," Titov told reporters.

    The official noted that one of the businessmen, who had contacted his office, stated that he was facing the pressure from the UK authorities.

    READ MORE: UK Reportedly Wants to Prod EU to Slap Sanctions on Russia Over Skripal Case

    "We are in touch with him. He says that he is under pressure from the UK authorities. It was media, but he believes that it was not a media representative, but a representative of the intelligence services… As a result, he was forced to leave England and is now in the territory of Europe," Titov said.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as the leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn responds to her address to the House of Commons on her government's reaction to the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, in London, March 14, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Parliament TV
    UK Reportedly Wants to Prod EU to Slap Sanctions on Russia Over Skripal Case
    Skripal and his daughter have been in hospital in critical condition since March 4. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of orchestrating the attack on the former intelligence officer, and expelled 23 Russian diplomats as a punitive measure.

    Moscow has denied allegations of involvement in the incident and have asked the British government for access to the substance used in the attack. On Saturday, Russia announced retaliatory measures against the United Kingdom, declaring 23 employees of the UK Embassy in Moscow personae non gratae in response to London's move.

    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK

