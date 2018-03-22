Register
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as the leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn responds to her address to the House of Commons on her government's reaction to the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, in London, March 14, 2018

    UK Reportedly Wants to Prod EU to Slap Sanctions on Russia Over Skripal Case

    © REUTERS/ Parliament TV
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (110)
    Despite the fact that Britain hasn't shared the materials on the Skripal case with its EU allies, the bloc has previously voiced support for London's stance on the controversial poisoning, which the UK government blames on Moscow.

    During a dinner at the EU summit on March 22, UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to share secret intelligence data on the Skripal case with London's EU allies in a bid to prod them to tighten screws on Russia, according to Bloomberg.

    It cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter as saying that May wants EU leaders to follow Britain's example by accusing Russia of Skripal's poisoning and taking action against Russia's intelligence agents.

    "The challenge of Russia is one that will endure for years to come. As a European democracy, the UK will stand shoulder to shoulder with the EU and NATO to face these threats together. United, we will succeed," May will say during the Thursday summit, according to preliminary transcript of the speech released by her office.

    May's speech will come just a day after Vladimir Ermakov, head of the non-proliferation and arms control department at the Russian Defense Ministry, said in connection with the Skripal case that "either the British authorities are unable to protect [people] from a terrorist attack on their territory or they staged the attack themselves."

    He stressed that Russia "can bear no responsibility for the actions or lack of actions on British soil," adding that the attack on the Skripals is a "gross folly," which is not beneficial to Russia.

    Police officers get dressed in protective suiting at a car recovery depot in Norton Enterprise Park, where Sergei Skripal's car was originally transported, in Salisbury, Britain, March 13, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Lavrov: UK Consciously Undermines Relations With Russia With Skripal Case
    Yermakov expressed dissatisfaction with the UK's answers about the Skripal case, saying that London has yet to respond to Moscow's proposal "to conduct a joint investigation to identify the perpetrators of the Salisbury incident."

    Earlier, Theresa May claimed that it was "highly likely" that Russia was responsible for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, UK – an accusation that were vehemently rejected by Moscow.

    In a tit-for-tat move, Russia announced that it would expel 23 British diplomats on March 17. 

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (110)

    Tags:
    summit, threats, speech, challenge, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, EU, Theresa May, Britain, Russia
