UK Reportedly Wants to Prod EU to Slap Sanctions on Russia Over Skripal Case

Despite the fact that Britain hasn't shared the materials on the Skripal case with its EU allies, the bloc has previously voiced support for London's stance on the controversial poisoning, which the UK government blames on Moscow.

During a dinner at the EU summit on March 22, UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to share secret intelligence data on the Skripal case with London's EU allies in a bid to prod them to tighten screws on Russia, according to Bloomberg.

It cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter as saying that May wants EU leaders to follow Britain's example by accusing Russia of Skripal's poisoning and taking action against Russia's intelligence agents.

"The challenge of Russia is one that will endure for years to come. As a European democracy, the UK will stand shoulder to shoulder with the EU and NATO to face these threats together. United, we will succeed," May will say during the Thursday summit, according to preliminary transcript of the speech released by her office.

May's speech will come just a day after Vladimir Ermakov, head of the non-proliferation and arms control department at the Russian Defense Ministry, said in connection with the Skripal case that "either the British authorities are unable to protect [people] from a terrorist attack on their territory or they staged the attack themselves."

He stressed that Russia "can bear no responsibility for the actions or lack of actions on British soil," adding that the attack on the Skripals is a "gross folly," which is not beneficial to Russia.

Yermakov expressed dissatisfaction with the UK's answers about the Skripal case, saying that London has yet to respond to Moscow's proposal "to conduct a joint investigation to identify the perpetrators of the Salisbury incident."

Earlier, Theresa May claimed that it was "highly likely" that Russia was responsible for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, UK – an accusation that were vehemently rejected by Moscow.

In a tit-for-tat move, Russia announced that it would expel 23 British diplomats on March 17.