Moscow: UK Either Unable to Protect From Attack or Staged Skripal Attack

The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned foreign ambassadors to a meeting in Moscow in the wake of the scandal, involving the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal, which London blames on Moscow. Russia has strongly denied involvement in the case and called on Britain to give Moscow access to the case's materials, with the UK rejecting the request.

According to the official, "either the British authorities are unable to protect from a terrorist attack on its territory or staged the attack themselves."

"Russia owes nothing and can bear no responsibility for the actions or lack of actions on the British soil," Ermakov added.

Moscow surprised that UK authorities deny consular access to Skripal's daughter in violation of international norms, Vladimir Ermakov stressed.

Attack on Skripals is a "gross folly," which is not beneficial to Russia, he stated.

"Moscow's list of questions for London regarding the Skripal case is growing," Vladimir Ermakov added.

Russia isn't satisfied by the UK's answers about the Skripal case, and the British have left the most important questions unanswered.

Moscow does not exclude that all the evidence in the case of Skripal might have already disappeared, Ermakov said.

Earlier, OPCW confirmed that Russia had preliminarily destroyed all chemical weapons in its arsenal, the official said.

Closest UK ally is the only state having the biggest chemical weapons' arsenal in the world, he added.

Russia gave Czech Republic evidence proving statements on country's possibility to develop poisoning substances.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's Director of the Department on Nonproliferation and Arms Control Vladimir Ermakov is delivering a statement in Moscow after a meeting to discuss the latest developments on the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that all foreign ambassadors to Russia has been invited to attend a meeting on Wednesday. While EU ambassadors, except Britain, have agreed to attend the meeting, the US envoy hasn't taken part in the talks.

