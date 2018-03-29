Czech Republic Expels 3 Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case

The representative of the Russian embassy in Prague said that two diplomats and one of the officials of the Russian trade mission in Czech Republic have to leave the country as of the latest 1 April.
On Monday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that authorities would expel not diplomats, but "unreported spies" working under diplomatic cover in the light of the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.
According to Czech Prime Minister, the United Kingdom can count on Prague’s support.
Earlier, the expulsions were also announced by the US and some European countries in a bid to support United Kingdom’s groundless accusations against Russia after the targeting of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in a nerve gas attack in Salisbury. Russia has denied any alleged involvement in the incident.
