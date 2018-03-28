Register
08:30 GMT +328 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The R. G. Casey building, head office of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade located in Barton in the Australian Capital Territory

    Australian FM to Meet With Russian Envoy Over Expulsion of Diplomats - Reports

    © Photo: Wikipedia
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (35)
    234

    Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop will hold a meeting on Wednesday with Russian Ambassador to Canberra Grigory Logvinov following a decision to expel two Russian diplomats in connection with the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom, media reported.

    Bishop, in particular, said that she trusts the Australian security intelligence agencies, which recommended to expel Russian diplomats, according to ABC broadcaster. Meanwhile, Logvinov denied in an interview with the broadcaster that the two diplomats expelled by the Australian government were spies

    "Very funny question, actually. I would be happy to see you ask this question to any of your ambassadors here in Canberra… Within my embassy there are only career diplomats," the ambassador said answering the question about the activity of the two Russian diplomats.

    On Tuesday, the Australian authorities decided to expel two employees working at the Russian embassy in Canberra citing their alleged espionage activities. The move came in solidarity with London-initiated campaign on Russian diplomats expulsion in response to Russia's alleged involvement in Skripal poisoning.

    Russian Embassy in Canberra
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Grahamec
    Australia to Expel 2 Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case - Reports
    Skripal, a former GRU colonel who also worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter Yulia have been in a hospital in critical condition since March 4. London believes that the Skripals were exposed to the A234 nerve agent. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of orchestrating the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats, while the European Union has expressed its solidarity with London.

    More than 25 countries, including the United States and EU member states, have expelled over 150 Russian diplomats in connection with the Salisbury incident so far.

    Russia, in turn, has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal has been rejected. In response, Moscow expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to cease its activities in Russia.

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (35)

    Related:

    Australia Not Boycotting 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
    Australia to Expel 2 Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case - Reports
    Australia Between Rock and Hard Place in US-China Trade Dispute
    First Direct Flight Between Australia, UK Missing Middle East Stop Launched
    WATCH: About 150 Dying Whales Wash Ashore in Western Australia
    Tags:
    expulsion, diplomats, meeting, Sergei Skripal, Julie Bishop, Grigory Logvinov, Australia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse