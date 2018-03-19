Kushner's Company Admits Meeting Qatar Officials, Says Turned Down Financing

"I was invited to a meeting," the elder Kushner told The Washington Post in a statement.
According to the media outlet, before the meeting, Kushner Companies had decided that it was not going to accept sovereign wealth fund investments.
READ MORE: Dems Urge Kushner to Resign Over US Security Concerns
The elder Kushner said his company notified Qatari officials ahead of their meeting that he would not accept investments.
"Even if they were there ready to wire the money, we would not have taken it," he said.
The statement follows last week's US media reports, saying that Qatari representatives refused to give Special Counsel Robert Mueller information about the alleged illicit influence of the United Arab Emirates on Jared Kushner and other Trump's aides.
All comments
Show new comments (0)