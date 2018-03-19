Kushner's Company Admits Meeting Qatar Officials, Says Turned Down Financing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, confirmed in a statement on Monday that his company met with Qatar's finance minister in 2017 but insisted that he turned down possible funding to avoid conflicts of interest.

"I was invited to a meeting," the elder Kushner told The Washington Post in a statement.

According to the media outlet, before the meeting, Kushner Companies had decided that it was not going to accept sovereign wealth fund investments.

The meeting between Charles Kushner and Qatar's Finance Minister Ali Sharif al-Emadi took place in New York City in 2017, a few months after President Donald Trump's inauguration, the Post reported. The potential funding would have been directed to Kushner's financially troubled flagship property on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

The elder Kushner said his company notified Qatari officials ahead of their meeting that he would not accept investments.

"Even if they were there ready to wire the money, we would not have taken it," he said.

The statement follows last week's US media reports, saying that Qatari representatives refused to give Special Counsel Robert Mueller information about the alleged illicit influence of the United Arab Emirates on Jared Kushner and other Trump's aides.