Dems Urge Kushner to Resign Over US Security Concerns

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner's access to classified information is a national security concern and he should either resign or be fired, two dozen Democratic congressmen said in a letter to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on Wednesday.

"We write to raise urgent concerns about national security related to Senior Adviser Jared Kushner's continued access to classified information and presence in the White House," the letter said. "Jared Kushner must resign immediately. If he will not, we believe it is your duty as White House Chief of Staff to fire him."

The letter highlighted numerous reports of Kushner's contacts with foreign officials, including a Washington Post report that indicated multiple foreign countries saw him as a potential asset for manipulation.

The Congressmen also noted that Kushner had to resubmit his clearance forms multiple times because of foreign contacts that were omitted.

Last week, several US media outlets reported that Kushner's interim security clearance was downgraded from Top Secret/SCI-level to the Secret level. The Democratic congressmen said this clearance downgrade was not enough, citing a lack of "adequate safeguards to prevent him [Kushner] from continuing to consume such intelligence."

Due to "many red flags" the Congressmen said it would be irresponsible of Kelly to allow Kushner to have any direct influence over foreign policy.