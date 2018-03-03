Register
11:22 GMT +303 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier looking out of an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria

    US Creates 'Terrorist Reserve' in Syria - Russian Deputy Defense Minister

    © AP Photo/ APTV
    World
    Get short URL
    3110

    US special operations forces and other military units have contributed to the creation of a safe haven for terrorists in western Syria's al-Tanf, according to Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

    Speaking to the Russian TV news network Rossiya 24, the country's Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin suggested that Washington is using a zone it controls in western Syria as a cover for terrorists.

    "We are concerned about the situation in the 55-kilometer [34-mile] security zone near the settlement of al-Tanf. It is located on the border with Iraq in western Syria, where a reserve for terrorists has, in fact, been created, and where they are rearmed and prepared for relevant sallies," he pointed out.

    Fomin claimed that all this is done "under the leadership of the special operations forces and other units of the United States."

    READ MORE: US Deploys 600 Additional Troops in Syria's At-Tanf — Reports

    In addition, he mentioned the current humanitarian crisis in the Rukban refugee camp in western Syria on the outskirts of al-Tanf.

    He ascribed this catastrophic humanitarian situation to the US military's reluctance to allow humanitarian convoys to enter Rukban.

    In November 2017, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria reported that by creating its own security zone near the base the US established in al-Tanf and declaring the area off-limits, Washington has isolated more than 50,000 people in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

    READ MORE: US Remains the Main Agent of Chaos in Syria – Geopolitical Analyst

    US soldiers stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria. File photo
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    'Don't Play With Fire': Lavrov Slams US Attempts to Break Up Syria
    Moscow then offered Washington to jointly ensure the security of humanitarian supplies to Rukban. The US-led coalition agreed to cooperate but claimed that they had not received confirmation that Syrian authorities were ready to allow humanitarian convoys to move to the refugee camp.

    The US, which entered Syria without getting the go-ahead from the country's authorities, has repeatedly been accused of supporting terrorists there. Russia, for its part, is in Syria at the behest of President Bashar Assad and has added considerably to destroying the terrorist group Daesh (ISIS) in the country.

    Related:

    'US, UK Instructed' Terrorists to Stage Chemical Attack in Syria - State Media
    US to Stay in Syria After Daesh Defeat - CENTCOM
    Lavrov Calls on US-Led Coalition to Take Steps to Implement UN Syria Resolution
    Tags:
    terrorists, forces, border, security, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok