Register
15:58 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier looking out of an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria

    US Remains the Main Agent of Chaos in Syria – Geopolitical Analyst

    © AP Photo/ APTV
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 11

    The recent developments in Syria indicate that the US and its Middle East allies are trying to thwart the Syrian Arab Army's progress on the ground and maximize battlefield gains before upcoming peace negotiations in order to get the upper hand, geopolitical analyst Gilbert Mercier told Sputnik.

    "We are reaching the seventh-year anniversary of the tragic conflict in Syria, which seems to evolve and get more complex as time goes on," Gilbert Mercier, a geopolitical analyst, author of "The Orwellian Empire" and editor-in-chief of News Junkie Post says.

    Could Russia Play the Role of a Broker in the Israel-Iran Conflict Over Syria?

    According to the analyst, the recent downing of an Israeli F-16 by the Syrian Arab Army — "which was the first time an Israeli jet was shot down for breaching Syrian air space" — could prompt further incursions on the part of Israel and "tit-for-tat retaliations against Israel by Hezbollah," resulting in the opening of a new front in Lebanon.

    "Diffusing the simmering tensions between Israel and Iran/Hezbollah has become imperative to avoid the conflict becoming regional, and the only party that can broker such a deal is Russia, probably with the assistance of Turkey," Mercier told Sputnik.

    FSA fighters in Afrin, Syria
    © Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun
    Erdogan Seeks to Prevent the Creation of Any Form of Kurdish Autonomy in Syria – Analyst
    The author noted that "Israel is claiming that the provocation came from an Iranian drone breaching their airspace, and this is why the international community wants Moscow to put pressure on Tehran."

    Both Tel Aviv and Tehran are beating their war drums over the recent incident, with Iranian official Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the National Security Council, dropping the hint that "the era of hit and run is over" for Israel.

    Tel Aviv and Damascus, which have yet to sign a peace treaty, regularly exchange tit-for-tat attacks. On February 7, Israeli fighter jets reportedly struck a target located in Greater Damascus. On November 1, Lebanese security service source informed Sputnik about an Israeli strike on a copper factory in the Syrian town of Hassia, in Homs province. Earlier, on October 21, Israel targeted Syrian artillery cannons in response to the reported shelling from Syria of the Israeli-held Golan Heights.

    "Overall, while Bashar al-Assad's Syrian army is reclaiming territories on the battlefield, Israel and the United States are trying to derail the process and setting up shifting red lines," Mercier highlighted.

    A truck of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). (File)
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    A truck of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). (File)

    What is remarkable in the Syrian conflict, according to the analyst, "is that Russia, not the US, is the unquestionable broker because of its military intervention in 2015 and its role with Turkey and Iran."

    "The Russian leadership role has to be assumed firstly within the Russian, Iranian, and Turkish coalition, and secondly in the context of regional consultations, most essentially with Israel.  Increased pressure should be put by Moscow on both Tel Aviv and Tehran to avoid further escalation," he underscored.

    How the US and Israel Try to Counter Substantial Gains Made by the Syrian Arab Army

    The author regards the recent developments on the ground, including the downing of a Russian Su-25 over Idlib province by the terrorist group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (the former al-Nusra Front) on February 3 and the US air strikes against Syrian pro-government forces in Deir Ez-Zor on February 7 as parts of one and the same pattern.

    "[It] is obviously a way for the US and Israel to counter the substantial gains made by the forces of Bashar al-Assad on the battlefield," the geopolitical analyst emphasized, "It is also definitely an effort, from all parties, to maximize battlefield gains before potential peace negotiations, but it is overall a dangerous game. It seems that the West wants the Syrian abscess to fester indefinitely."

    According to Mercier, "Syria's neighbors, such as Turkey, Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq, could soon come to realize that only a strongman like Bashar al-Assad can bring Syria out of its present chaos."

    However, it appears that the West still cannot decide whether it wants Assad "to go" or "to stay," with mixed signaled coming from Washington and the countries of the European Union. "Should Assad stay or should he go is indeed one of the questions the different parties should agree upon," the author underscored.

    Turkish soldiers and tanks are pictured in a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey January 22, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
    Turkish soldiers and tanks are pictured in a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey January 22, 2018

    Olive Branch: Turkey's Afrin Op 'Was to Assad's Advantage'

    Meanwhile, it raises questions why Turkey's military operation against the Syrian Kurds, somewhat ironically called "The Olive Branch," has not met fierce resistance from Damascus, in contrast to Israel's recent aerial attack.

    "Turkey's military operation on Afrin, a territory controlled by Syrian Kurds, is an issue with the US, which happens to be, in a blatant contradiction, allied with the Turks in the context of NATO and also a sponsor of Kurdish forces which the US military views as their main foot soldiers in Syria," Mercier said, commenting on the issue.

    Turkish forces are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria January 22,2018
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    The US Hand in Syria is as Weak as You Can Possibly Imagine – Analyst
    The analyst suggested that "before launching his Olive Branch Operation, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had consulted Moscow," and he suspects that "through the Russian channel, Bashar al-Assad was not only informed but actually understood that weakening the Syrian Kurds, allied on the ground with the Americans, was to his advantage."

    "Let's not forget that Turkey, for decades, had no problems with the Assad dynasty's rule of Syria," the author remarked.

    Although initially Ankara had sided with the Sunni Persian Gulf kingdoms and the US, which were "pouring gasoline on the fire by arming and financing proxy jihadists of all stripes to topple Bashar al-Assad," it reconsidered its foreign policy amid Washington's "increased coziness with the Kurds," the analyst noted.

    He said that it seems that the Turkish president had ultimately "understood that forming a de facto coalition with Russia and Iran was not only in his country's interest, but also critical for a chance at regional stability."

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures during a interview with the Associated Press at the State Department in Washington, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures during a interview with the Associated Press at the State Department in Washington, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018

    Orwellian Empire: The US Syria Narrative a 'Gem of Fake History'

    According to the analyst, "arguably, the main agent of chaos in Syria, just like it has been in Iraq and Libya, was and still is the US."

    "Despite the apparent schizophrenic aspect and inconsistency of US foreign policy, such as in the instance of Syria, being allied with Turks and Kurds who are enemies, the consistent element is that once the US military sets foot on the ground in a country it does become a permanent occupation. Officially, the Pentagon says that it has 2,000 troops in Syria; with black ops the real number could easily be 4,000," Mercier pointed out.

    More than 100 descendants of Russian emigres in Western Europe and North America have signed a declaration denouncing anti-Russian sentiment and misinformation on the Ukrainian crisis in Western media, according to the Russky Most (literally Russian Bridge) initiative group.
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Fomichev
    Anti-Russia Media Campaigns Aim to Diminish Sochi Congress Results - Syria Opposition Group
    The author referred to a January 17, 2017 conversation between Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Condoleeza Rice on US Syria policy at Stanford University. During his speech, the Secretary of State said that American troops would remain in Syria even after their fight against Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) is over to ensure that "neither Iran nor Bashar al-Assad take over areas that have been newly liberated with the help of the US."

    "Tillerson called the Assad administration as well as Iran 'malignant'. His narrative was full of lies and straight out of the neocon lexicon: blatant lies about Assad originally sponsoring ISIS (Daesh) and al-Qaeda; lies and arrogance about the Trump administration claiming credit for the defeat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria," Mercier stressed.

    The geopolitical analyst brought into focus Tillerson's statement that "illustrates well the completely false US narrative on Syria." He summarized the American viewpoint: "for nearly 50 years the Syrian people have suffered under the dictatorship of Hafez al-Assad and his son Bashar al-Assad. The nature of the Assad regime, like that of its sponsor Iran, is malignant. It has promoted state terror and empowered groups such as al-Qaeda."

    "Never mind fake news, this is a gem of fake history!" Mercier highlighted. "But let us judge US imperialism by what it does, not what it says. Look at Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen: beyond its web of lies the Orwellian Empire is in the business of engineering failed states either directly or through proxies."

    The views and opinions expressed by Gilbert Mercier, Ekaterina Blinova are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UN Special Envoy De Mistura Advocates Humanitarian Pause in Syria
    Syria Air Defenses Intercept Israeli Spy Planes - Reports
    Over 1,400 Families in Eastern Ghouta, Syria, Will Receive Aid - SARC
    UN Can't Verify Claims of Chemical Attacks in Syria 'Independently' - De Mistura
    US-Led Coalition 'Deliberately' Destroyed 90 Percent of Raqqa - Syria's UN Envoy
    WATCH: Alleged Israeli Weapons and Ammunition Found in Deir Ez-Zor, Syria
    Syria of Discord: Iran, US Clash Over Military Presence on Ground
    Tags:
    Syrian Kurds, Sunnis, Shiites, Su-25, F-16 fighter jet, The Syrian war, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Syrian Arab Army, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Al-Nusra Front, Hezbollah, Hafez al-Assad, Rex Tillerson, Bashar al-Assad, Donald Trump, Deir ez-Zor, Idlib, Lebanon, Iran, Israel, Syria, United States, Russia, Golan Heights, Middle East, Jordan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok