US-Led Coalition Denies Reports of Deadly Airstrikes in Syria's Deir ez-Zor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US-led coalition denied to Sputnik on Monday launching airstrikes in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor over the past 72 hours, following reports of a deadly attack in the province.

“There were no reported Coalition strikes conducted in Syria on Feb. 25, 2018. Nor have there been any reported Coalition strikes in the area you reference in the past 72 hours. The Coalition makes every effort to minimize civilian casualties and damage to civilian property to the greatest extent possible,” the coalition said.

On Sunday, the SANA news agency reported that 29 civilians were killed in a US-led coalition attack in Deir ez-Zor, and dozens were reportedly injured.

Dozens of people were injured in the attack, the news agency added.

The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military operations against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's activities in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with Iraqi officials, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.

Since the start of the operation, at least 841 civilians have been confirmed dead in Syria and Iraq as a result of the coalition’s airstrikes, according to Operation Inherent Resolve's Combined Joint Task Force's report.