Register
18:58 GMT +302 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Vladimir Putin pays official visit to People's Republic of China

    Beijing Praises Putin's Estimation of Russia-China Relations

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    World
    Get short URL
    1131

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - China agrees with Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks on Beijing-Moscow relations in his annual address to the Federal Assembly, Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Friday.

    "I would also like to note that President Putin in his address stated that Russia had developed solid, friendly and equitable relations with the majority of countries in the world, with Russian-Chinese comprehensive strategic relations an example of such partnership. We agree with the high praise President Putin gave to Russian-Chinese relations," the spokeswoman stressed.

    At the same time, according to the spokeswoman, China has taken note of Putin's announcement of new types of Russian weapons, in the context of the release of the new US Nuclear Posture Review (NPR).

    "Speaking about how we assess the fact that President Putin in his address touched upon the development of new weapons, of course, we have paid attention to that. At the same time, we have also taken note of numerous media reports about the recently published new US NPR and the address to the parliament. We believe that in the modern world, development and peace remain important issues. The efforts of all the countries are needed to ensure the international strategic stability," Hua said at a briefing.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Putin: Russia Creates Advanced Weapons Responding to US Scrapping Missile Treaty (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    On Thursday, Putin, while addressing the country's parliament, spoke of the latest weapons received by the Russian armed forces.

    Meanwhile, in early February, the US Department of Defense issued its Nuclear Posture Review (NPR). The document said that while the United States was reducing its nuclear arsenal, China and Russia were taking efforts to build on their nuclear weapons. In order to discourage both Russia and China, Washington has called for its nuclear deterrent to be strengthened.

    READ MORE: Pentagon to Pour Extra Money in Hypersonic Weapons as Putin Reveals New Arms

    Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly at Moscow's Manezh exhibition centre on March 01, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ Yuri KADOBNOV
    Putin's Address Throws a Wet Blanket on New Arms Race Proponents – Politician
    In his speech, Putin said that the Russian strategic nuclear forces had received 80 new intercontinental ballistic missiles, 102 submarine-launched ballistic missiles and three Borei-class ballistic missile submarines. In addition, Putin pointed out that over 300 new pieces of military equipment had been received by Russian forces since 2012.

    Moscow has stated on numerous occasions that all the work being done to strengthen Russia's defense capabilities was in compliance with the country's obligations under international agreements. According to the Russian leadership, the development of new weapons does not pose any threat to foreign states and is a necessary measure given the deployment of the US missile defense systems around the world and, in particular, near the Russian borders.

    Related:

    Global Missile Defense Is Feeble Against Russian Hypersonic Weapons - Analysts
    US Nuclear Posture Review Takes New Russian Weapons Into Account - Pentagon
    Weapon of Choice: Syrian Army Commandos Love Russian OSV-96 Sniper Rifle (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    relations, Vladimir Putin, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok