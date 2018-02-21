Register
06:10 GMT +321 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Elizabeth Marian Swaney, of Hungary, runs the course during women's halfpipe qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.

    Worst Skier at Olympics: US Woman Games the System to Sneak Into Games

    © AP Photo/ Gregory Bull
    World
    Get short URL
    450

    American skier Elizabeth Swaney, who represented Hungary in the women’s free ski halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, is now under fire for having allegedly scammed her way into the Games.

    Swaney, 33, left the audience speechless with her less-than-mediocre performance on Monday when she demonstrated skills that don't come close to matching what people expect to see from a world-class Olympic athlete at Pyeongchang.

    Halfpipe skiing is considered to be a dangerous sport in which competitors normally perform a series of spectacular tricks while going down the pipe and are evaluated by judges, but Swaney's run featured zero tricks. She did nothing — no triple corks, no tail grabs — as she lazily rode up the halfpipe walls and back down again.

    After a video of her performance went viral, the international community started to wonder how the woman managed to get into the Olympics in the first place.

    ​The answer is simple: there are loopholes in the system allowing pretty much anyone to qualify for a spot at the Games — except for Russian athletes, of course, many of whom couldn't participate in the major sports event even after being fully acquitted by The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

    Ilya Burov (Russia) at aerials competitions among men at the XXIII winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russian Freestyle Skier Wins Bronze in Men's Aerials at Pyeongchang Olympics
    Swaney, who has a graduate degree from Harvard and once ran against Arnold Schwarzenegger in the race to be governor of California, only picked up skiing in her mid 20s. She even attempted to raise money in support of her sports career through crowdfunding, but without much success.

    Knowing that there was no chance for her to make it into the US team, Swaney used her grandparents' heritage to claim Hungarian lineage and became the first person to represent Hungary in skiing. She reportedly earned a spot in Hungary's Olympic delegation by technically fitting a requirement of minimum number of top 30 finishes.

    READ MORE: US Journalist Suggests IOC Should Ban Russian Hockey Player

    Swaney traveled the world to participate in international championships where there were rarely 30 entrants.

    "She went to every world cup, where there were only 24, 25, or 28 women," FIS halfpipe and slopestyle judge Steele Spence told the Denver Post. "She would compete in them consistently over the last couple years and sometimes girls would crash so she would not end up dead last."

    ​If Swaney had crashed at three or four of those world cups, she would have not accumulated enough points to qualify for the Olympics, according to Philippe Belanger, the head judge for freeskiing competitions at Pyeongchang. But it's hard to fall off your skis when you perform no tricks.

    It seems, however, that Swaney herself is proud of her achievement.

    READ MORE: Russian Figure Skater Reveals Doping Officers Disrupt Numerous Trainings

    "I want to inspire others in Hungary and the world to become involved in freestyle skiing," she said, as cited by Independent. "Maybe, perhaps, I'm the bridge to those who want to get started in the life of freestyle skiing and I want to show people that, yeah, it's possible to get involved in freestyle skiing through a variety of backgrounds."

    The newly-minted Olympic athlete's ingenuity received mixed responses, but mostly people have taken to social media to condemn her as an unfair contestant, saying that Swaney's case discredits the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic movement in general.

    ​​​Because of Swaney, athletes that were better qualified and ranked higher were not able to compete. People critical of Swaney's attendance say regulations have to be changed to close the loophole that helped her get in.

    Related:

    Russian Cross-Country Skiers Win Bronze in Ladies' Relay at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Russian Women's Hockey Team Beats Switzerland, Advances to Olympics' Semifinal
    Russian Speed Skater Voronina Wins Bronze in Ladies 5000 Meters at 2018 Olympics
    Tags:
    skiers, 2018 Winter Olympics, IOC, Elizabeth Swaney, Pyeongchang, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok