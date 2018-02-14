Register
04:26 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017

    ‘This Was a Horrible Decision’: UK Judge Upholds Assange Arrest Warrant

    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A UK judge refused to nullify an arrest warrant for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Tuesday, even though the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has found that Assange’s confinement at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London violates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

    "We are surprised. Judge went well outside what the parties presented in court. This seems to have led to many factual errors in the judgment. US DoJ [Department of Justice] confirmed to Reuters again yesterday that its case is ongoing. There are 3 months to appeal judge's decision," Assange said in a statement Tuesday.

    If Assange leaves the embassy, he remains subject to a UK arrest warrant for avoiding the court in 2012 and jumping bail. "He appears to consider himself above the normal rules of law and wants justice only if it goes in his favor," the judge said. Assange's attorney argued that Assange feared arrest by US officials for publishing secret documents on WikiLeaks, which is why he jumped bail and sought refuge at the embassy.

    Last May, Swedish authorities dropped an arrest warrant against Assange based on unverified charges of sex crimes.

    ​"It was a surprise. I was communicating with Mr. Assange yesterday and he was pretty optimistic," Randy Credico, activist and former director of the William Moses Kunstler Fund for Racial Justice, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Tuesday.

    "I spoke to his mother last night at length and she was cautiously optimistic," Credico noted.

    "The judge not only did not say, ‘in the interest of justice, he should be let free,' she went further. She was nasty," the perennial political candidate and comedian said.

    "As Roy Cohn says, ‘forget about the facts, just tell me who the judge is.'"

    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaking on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    French Left Opposition Leader Melenchon Urges Paris to Grant Assange Political Asylum

    As it turns out, the judge ruling on Assange's appeal, Judge Emma Arbuthnot, is married to a conservative UK politician, Lord James Arbuthnot, who chairs the Advisory Board of Thales (UK), was chair of the Defense Select Committee from 2005 to 2014 and presently serves as minister of state for defense procurement. Arbuthnot's name happens to appear in WikiLeaks' archives 58 times. Thales, of course, is a prominent defense contractor and symbolizes one type of organization on which WikiLeaks tries to shine a light.

    "This was a horrible decision," Credico said. "I feel bad for his mother in particular, because she hasn't seen him in six years. His kids haven't seen him in years."

    Related:

    UK Court to Respond to Request on Assange's Arrest Warrant Cancellation Feb. 13
    Ecuadorean Government Pledges to Maintain International Protection for Assange
    Journalist: ‘Julian Assange Was Set Up for Obvious Reasons’
    Julian Assange's Twitter Account Again Available Hours After Being Deleted
    Ecuador Confirms Granting Naturalization to Wikileaks Founder Assange
    Tags:
    Assange, Wikileaks, UN, Julian Assange, Randy Credico, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Stop!
    Remove the Masks!
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok