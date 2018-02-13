US Intel Report Claims N Korea Preparing Cyber Ops to Gather Intel on US, Allies

US National Intelligence Director Dan Coats has revealed the latest in a series of US accusations against North Korea, Russia, Iran and some other states.

"We expect the heavily sanctioned North Korea to use cyber operations to raise funds and to gather intelligence or launch attacks on South Korea and the United States," Coats warned in a statement for the record titled "Worldwide Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community."

Moreover, the US intelligence exposed their expectations concerning future Pyongyang's nuclear tests.

"We expect to see North Korea press ahead with additional missile test this year and its foreign minister has threatened an atmospheric nuclear test over the Pacific," Coats told lawmakers.

Accusations Against Other States

The US intelligence report, released on Tuesday, has accused three states: Russia, Iran and North Korea of preparing aggressive cyber attacks against the US and allies.

"Russia, Iran, and North Korea, however, are testing more aggressive cyber attacks that pose growing threats to the United States and US partners," Coats said at an annual Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats, commenting on the report.

"Persistent and disruptive cyber operations will continue against the United States and our European allies using elections as opportunities to undermine democracy," Coats stated.

As the US intelligence report claimed, Russia's and China's anti-satellite weapons would reach initial operational capability within the next few years.

The report has finally shed light on the US claims about Russia's alleged violation of Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty to develop ground-launched cruise missiles.

"Russia has developed a ground-launched cruise missile (GLCM) that the United States has declared is in violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty," Coats warned in a statement.

In addition to previous Washington's allegations on alleged Moscow's meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, what the US yet has failed to prove despite two ongoing investigations, the new report continued the trend.

According to Dan Coats, Russia was still meddling and threatening the future 2018 elections.

Ukrainian Issue

Commenting on the report, Coats noted that Washington expected Moscow to become more emboldened and disruptive as it launches cyber attacks against Ukraine in the coming year.

"We expect that Russia will conduct bolder and more disruptive cyber operations during the next year, most likely using new capabilities against Ukraine," Coats warned in a statement for the record titled "Worldwide Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community."

As the US intelligence specified, the conflict in Eastern Ukraine was unlikely to result in a major offensive by each side in 2018, forecasting the stalemate to continue.

Syrian Peace Process

Whereas, the revelations went further, with the intelligence chief saying that the Kurdish People's Protection units might seek some kind of autonomy in Syria.

"The Kurdish People’s Protection Unit — the Syrian militia of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) probably — will seek some form of autonomy but will face resistance from Russia, Iran, and Turkey," Coats said.