Register
21:35 GMT +311 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistani soldiers stand guard at newly erected fence between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Angore Adda, Pakistan, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017

    General: Pakistan Shouldn't Be Scapegoated if US Doesn't Succeed in Afghanistan

    © AP Photo/ Mohammad Yousaf
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 10

    The official spokesperson of Pakistan's Armed Forces, Major General Asif Ghafoor, in a written interview answered the questions of Sputnik's contributor Andrew Korybko about the future of Russian-Pakistani relations and how Pakistani-US relations depend on the situation in Afghanistan.

    Sputnik: Does the present regional environment provide an opportunity to Pakistan and Russia to advance their relationship, particularly in the counter-terrorism and conventional military context?

    Asif Ghafoor: Russia and Pakistan share common interests of peace and stability in the region and beyond. The evolving threat in Afghanistan with the strengthening of ISIS [Daesh in Arabic] presence necessitates a positive Russian role.

    Both countries have come out of the shadows of the Cold War Era. Pakistan-Russia security cooperation would for sure contribute towards regional peace and stability. Pakistan's Army looks forward to having enhanced security cooperation with Russia.

    READ MORE: Pakistan Seeking to Enhance Military, Energy Cooperation With Russia – Minister

    Recently Pakistan and Russia have established contacts wherein both countries have exchanged delegations and conducted joint military exercises. There is a lot of scope to further develop this military-to-military cooperation. 

    Sputnik: In the absence of any seemingly unexpected backtracking by the Trump administration, what could the short and long term implications of the frayed US-Pakistan military relationship be for the Pentagon's desired goals in Afghanistan?

    Asif Ghafoor: Pakistan and the US have history of security cooperation and relationship. The evolving security situation in Afghanistan and baggage of previous wars in Afghanistan at times results in some turbulence in cooperation. Peace in Afghanistan is critical for peace in the region. Pakistan has fought a successful war against terrorism while also facilitating ISAF for defeating al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. Pakistan is a stakeholder for peace in the region, but cannot fight another Afghan war inside Pakistan. We would like the US to succeed in Afghanistan, but Pakistan shouldn't be scapegoated for not achieving it.

    READ MORE: 'War Costing Them Much More': Pakistan Invites US to Pay for Afghan Border Wall

    The Pakistani Army, in line with the government policy, would like to have an enduring trust-based relationship with the US. Pakistan has stated that while keeping its own national interests at premium, we shall positively contribute towards regional peace and stability and not through coercion.

    Sputnik: Recent reports allege that Daesh is using its presence in Afghanistan as a springboard for expanding into Pakistan, so how do you assess the veracity of these claims and what steps is the military taking to mitigate this threat?

    Asif Ghafoor: The presence of Daesh in Afghanistan is a reality. ISIS [Daesh in Arabic] safe havens in ungoverned Afghan space are well-known to both the US and Afghan authorities. The challenge remains that ISIS signatures are expanding in Afghanistan with the potential to expand outwards.

    While there is no organized ISIS presence in Pakistan, its transition to Pakistan through the porous 2611km border remains a threat. For this purpose, Pakistan has started to fence the Pakistani-Afghan border, establishing new foreposts along border (on the average every 1.5 km) and has increased capability & capacity of the Frontier Corps (second line forces) to man the border more effectively. We shall never allow any resurgence inside Pakistan.

    Sputnik: Pakistan has countered the US implied threats to isolate it through the strengthening of other regional partnerships, such as the ones that it enjoys with China and Iran, so how can these three countries, and Russia, collectively contribute to crafting a lasting solution to the war in Afghanistan?

    Asif Ghafoor: Pakistan's relevance to global politics and economics is an indispensable reality. Hence, it cannot be ignored or isolated. It has over 200 in million population, 65% of which is below 30 years of age, has an abundance of natural resources, strong standing professional military and is a nuclear power. There are economic challenges, but has all positive indicators to sustain and grow. We are a resilient nation and shall turn challenges into opportunities.

    Pakistan is a peace-loving country with a phenomenal contribution to peace in the region and beyond. A cooperative engagement between all stakeholders is key to success for which Pakistan is always willing to play its role.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of Asif Ghafoor and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'War Costing Them Much More': Pakistan Invites US to Pay for Afghan Border Wall
    China Denies Reports It’s Building Military Base in Pakistan
    US May Lift Suspension of Security Aid to Pakistan If Sees Achievements – DoS
    Tags:
    fight against terrorism, military cooperation, bilateral relations, Daesh, Asif Ghafoor, Afghanistan, United States, Russia, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let's Go Party: Carnival in Brazil
    Let's Go Party: Carnival in Brazil
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok