Egypt to Host Joint Drills of Russian, Egyptian Paratroopers in 2018 - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Egypt will host the joint exercises of Russian and Egyptian paratroopers in 2018, head of the organization and planning of peacekeeping operations of the Russian Airborne Forces at the CSTO Collective Rapid Response Force, Col. Alexey Sgibnev, said Saturday.

"They have already invited us, the exercises will be conducted on the territory of Egypt," Sgibnev told the Ekho Moskvy broadcaster.

In 2017, the joint tactical exercises of the Russian Airborne Forces and the paratroopers of the Egyptian Armed Forces, dubbed Defenders of Friendship-2017, were held in Russia's Krasnodar Territory.

The first international anti-terror Defenders of Friendship drills were held in 2016 in the Egyptian region of Alexandria.