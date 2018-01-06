Russian Airborne Forces' Capabilities Increase Due to Use of Advanced Vehicles

"The replacement of the outdated pieces of military equipment by the advanced ones designed on the base of unified platforms reduces the variety of models of the equipment and significantly increases the combat capabilities of the Airborne Forces' units," Anokhin said, as quoted by the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.
Starting from 2014, Russia has been equipping its Airborne Forces with BMD-4М airborne infantry fighting vehicles and BTR-MDM airborne armored personnel carriers that have been created using the technologies of BMD-4М. The first public display of these vehicles took place during the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, 2015.
