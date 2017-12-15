Russia, Egypt Sign Documents on Resumption of Direct Flights After 2-Year Break

In 2015, Moscow suspended flights between Russia and Egypt after a Russian passenger plane crashed over the Sinai peninsula, killing all 224 people on board. Russia qualified the incident as a terrorist attack.

Russian and Egypt have signed documents on the resumption of direct flights between the two countries after a 2-year break. Air traffic will resume on February 1, 2018.

According to Egyptian Civil Aviation Minister Sharif Fathi, Moscow and Cairo will discuss resumption of charter flights in April, 2018.

"We also agreed to continue our contacts in the spring, around the month of April. We will continue our negotiations regarding the decision on the rest of Egypt's airports," Fathi added.

Russia suspended flights to and from Egypt following an Airbus A321 plane crash over the Sinai Peninsula on October 31, 2015, en route from Sharm El-Sheikh to St. Petersburg. All 224 people on board were killed in the crash. Russia subsequently qualified the incident as a terrorist attack, suggesting that Egypt should increase security measures and sign a joint Egypt-Russia aviation security protocol. Cairo, in its turn, introduced security upgrades in the airports in attempts to comply with Russia’s demands.