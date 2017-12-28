Register
28 December 2017
    A missile is launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 30, 2017.

    Moscow Warns Risk of 'Unprovoked' Military Conflict on Korean Peninsula Growing

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    World
    The Korean Peninsula has been the site of an ongoing geopolitical crisis since April 2017, when Pyongyang test-launched an intermediate range ballistic missile and Washington responded by beginning a military buildup that has lasted through the rest of 2017.

    The situation on the Korean Peninsula is characterized by an unprecedented level of tension, there is a growing danger of sliding toward an unprovoked conflict, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Burmistrov told Sputnik Thursday.

    "The situation on the Korean Peninsula is characterized by an unprecedented level of tension, there is a growing danger of slipping into an armed conflict, unprovoked, but which may begin due to accidental circumstances," Burmistrov said.

    The ambassador noted that in North-East Asia "so many various weapons have been accumulated, that in itself it [the region] is a powder keg."

    READ MORE: North Korea Finishes Advanced New Recon Satellite — Reports

    The ambassador noted that the implementation of a military option by the US against North Korea to solve the situation will lead to a catastrophe of an unprecedented scale since this region is the most militarized in the world.

    "As for whether there are any other plans for solving the problem of the Korean Peninsula, then yes, they are. For example, there is a so-called military option in the United States. This, of course, is not a document, but everyone has repeatedly heard from the US officials that a military option exists, although it is not a priority. The phrase is subject to various reservations, but nevertheless, the military option, as a solution to the problems of the peninsula, exists in the minds of the US elite, and we cannot ignore it as well," the ambassador said, adding that the outcome of such an option would be a catastrophe of an unprecedented scale.

    Speaking further, Burmistrov noted that the drills conducted by the US in the region provoked North Korea to continue missile and nuclear tests, thus leading to a complete economic blockade of the country.

    Tens of thousands of North Koreans gathered for a rally at Kim Il Sung Square carrying placards and propaganda slogans as a show of support for their rejection of the United Nations' latest round of sanctions on Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea
    © AP Photo/ Jon Chol Jin
    Information Smuggling Campaign by US-Based NGOs is Unlikely to Trigger Revolution in N Korea - Analysts
    "The impression is that the United States is not just testing the North Koreans, not just playing with fire, but as if it is deliberately done to provoke Pyongyang to take any further steps that could lead to… a total economic blockade," Burmistrov said.

    The ambassador added that Russia had not received a response from the United States on how such steps brought the global community closer to a settlement on the Korean Peninsula.

    "All the more strange are the ideas that have now been adopted in the US administration… to increase pressure, including in the military area. Such actions may have a backlash, inadequate in the military sense. If the United States is going there [to a backlash], then there is consistency and logic in their words and expressions. If they do not want this, we urge to return to diplomatic options, this is easy to do," Burmistrov said.

    On a Roadmap to Settle the Crisis

    According to Burmistrov, Washington and Pyongyang have not rejected the Russia-China roadmap on North Korea, they are ready to work on it, but on certain conditions.

    "Our plan, first of all, regarding the manifestation of mutual military restraint, is not rejected by any of the parties. A certain paradox is, perhaps, that their [US and North Korean] attitude toward our plan is very similar. Namely — neither yes, nor no," Burmistrov said.

    He said the roadmap remains the only settlement plan as of today, with no other plans realistic or optimal.

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Put Up or Shut Up: North Korea UN Envoy Demands US Prove WannaCry Claims
    In June, a "double freeze" scenario was proposed by China and backed by Russia, in which North Korea ceases its nuclear missile tests, while US-South Korean military drills are simultaneously halted. The plan creates the conditions for the negotiations between Seoul and Pyongyang, in course of which the two parties should set up the basic principles for the interstate relations, including the non-use of force and engagement to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

    North Korea has not halted their missile tests in the face of significant international pressure, most recently testing a long-range ballistic missile in late November, claiming that its only guarantee of safety is the ability to respond to any nuclear attack in kind. Its latest missile is claimed to be capable of striking anywhere in the United States.

    Tags:
    Russian Foreign Ministry, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
