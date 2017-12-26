US Pushes UN to Cut Budget by $285 Mln After Trump's Threats Over Jerusalem Vote

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump’s administration was working on executive orders that would reduce the role of the US in the United Nations as well as in other international organizations.

The US has negotiated a $285 million cut for the 2018-2019 United Nations budget, the US Mission to the UN said in a statement, adding that the reductions would also be made to the UN's management and support functions.

At the same time, there is no exact information on the total amount of the budget as well as on the effect the cuts would have on the US' contribution.

According to US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, "inefficiency and overspending" by the UN is a well-known fact, adding that she would not let "the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of."

Haley said that the US would further "look at ways to increase the UN's efficiency while protecting our interests."

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump said that he was carefully watching the way countries vote in the UN Security Council and General Assembly, adding that the US would cut funding for countries that vote against the US.

"They take hundreds of millions of dollars, and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us. Well, we're watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We'll save a lot. We don't care," Trump said.

The statement came after the US had vetoed the UNSC resolution on Jerusalem that followed a controversial decision by Donald Trump earlier this month to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Previously, US media reported that the US Department of State was seeking to cut more than 50 percent of the funding the US was providing to UN programs.