Register
18:39 GMT +303 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a meeting with ambassadors from NATO member states, in Jerusalem June 14, 2016.

    Israel to Cut UN Funding Over UNESCO Vote on Jerusalem 'Occupation'

    © REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Standoff Continues (455)
    56813

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday to deduct another $1 million from the funds that Israel annually transfers to the United Nations in response to a recent ruling in UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which labeled Israel an occupant country of Jerusalem.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, UNESCO's executive committee passed a resolution on Israel which qualified country's excavations, tunneling, works and projects in East Jerusalem "illegal under international law."

    "In wake of the resolution, I have instructed Foreign Ministry Director General Yuval Rotem to deduct $1 million from the funds that Israel transfers to the UN. Israel will not sit by while the organization calls for the denial of our sovereignty in Jerusalem," Netanyahu said at the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting as quoted in a statement published on his office's website.

    In March, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that the country, which was expected by UN Secretariat to pay $11 million this year, would reduce payments to UN institutions by $2 million following a recent wave of anti-Israel resolutions adopted by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). These resolutions accuse Tel Aviv of "human rights violations in the occupied Syrian Golan" and the West Bank.

    DPRK leader Kim Jong-il, center, at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Pyongyang Threatens ‘Merciless’ Punishment for Israel After Official Insults North Korean Leader
    In January, Israel decreased annual payments to the United Nations by $6 million in response to the December 2016 UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The resolution, which was passed with a 14-0 vote, states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem. Israeli authorities have criticized the resolution and refused to abide by its provisions.

    Palestinians are seeking to create an independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip, and want Israel to withdraw from the Palestinian territories it took after the Six-Day War in 1967.

    Topic:
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Standoff Continues (455)

    Related:

    Tech Ecosystem-Friendly Jerusalem: The New Silicon Valley of the Middle East
    Israeli Leadership Shows Teeth Over Historic UNESCO Vote on Jerusalem
    Trump Considers Moving US Embassy in Israel From Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
    Israeli Newspaper Claims Trump to Recognize Jerusalem as Jewish State’s Capital
    Tags:
    United Nations, UNESCO, Benjamin Netanyahu, Jerusalem, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
    Senatorial Advisory
    Governmental Guidance Advised
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok