UN Aware of Trump's Proposals to Cut Funding, Ready to Start Negotiations

"The new permanent representative will arrive very shortly. The Secretary-General will have some very good discussions with her and later, I’m sure, with the secretary of state and other members of [the Trump] administration," Dujarric said.
On Wednesday it was reported that US President Donald Trump’s administration is working on executive orders that would reduce the role of the United States in the United Nations as well as in other international organizations.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The US pays upwards of 70% of their budget as it is. It is time to shut down some of those floors and make them feel the bite that has been going on in many US households for the last 16 years, at least.
marcanhalt