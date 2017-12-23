Register
18:28 GMT +323 December 2017
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (L) shakes hands with an Ukrainian serviceman, the driver of one of the newly delivered an armoured vehicle, at Kiev airport on March 25, 2015 during a welcoming ceremony of the first US plane delivery of non-lethal aid, including 10 Humvee vehicles

    US Crossed Line By Announcing Decision to Provide Ukraine With Weapons - Moscow

    © AFP 2017/ SERGEI SUPINSKY
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States crossed the line by announcing a decision to provide Ukraine with weapons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday.

    On Friday, the US State Department announced plans to give Ukraine military assistance to help protect its territorial integrity.

    "The United States crossed the line in a sense by announcing a decision to supply weapons of destructive power [to Ukraine]… The US weapons may lead to new victims in a country that is neighboring us, therefore we cannot remain indifferent," Ryabkov said in a statement.

    US Senate Foreign Relations Committee
    © AP Photo/ Chairman of the Joint Chiefs
    US Authorizes Supply of Lethal Defense Weapons to Ukraine - Ambassador
    Ryabkov noted that Washington was acting not as a mediator in settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, but as an "accomplice in fueling war." He stressed that Washington was pushing Kiev toward new "bloodshed."

    Ukraine, which has been engaged in a military conflict in the southeastern region of Donbass for three years, has repeatedly asked the United States for lethal and non-lethal weapons.

    READ MORE: War & No Peace: US Cuts Kiev Off From Preferential Trade, Gives Go-ahead on Arms

    Russia has objected to this, warning that arms deliveries to Ukraine would only escalate the conflict.

