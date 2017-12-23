US Crossed Line By Announcing Decision to Provide Ukraine With Weapons - Moscow

On Friday, the US State Department announced plans to give Ukraine military assistance to help protect its territorial integrity.
"The United States crossed the line in a sense by announcing a decision to supply weapons of destructive power [to Ukraine]… The US weapons may lead to new victims in a country that is neighboring us, therefore we cannot remain indifferent," Ryabkov said in a statement.
Ukraine, which has been engaged in a military conflict in the southeastern region of Donbass for three years, has repeatedly asked the United States for lethal and non-lethal weapons.
READ MORE: War & No Peace: US Cuts Kiev Off From Preferential Trade, Gives Go-ahead on Arms
Russia has objected to this, warning that arms deliveries to Ukraine would only escalate the conflict.
All comments
Show new comments (0)