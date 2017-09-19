Register
16:29 GMT +319 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ukrainian artillerists (File)

    Lethal US Weapons in Ukraine: Kremlin Warns Against New Escalation in Donbass

    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    31120016

    The Kremlin criticized the idea of US arms deliveries to Ukraine on Tuesday, saying they may lead to a new escalation of the conflict in the Donbass region.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United States providing Kiev with lethal weapons will not promote the resolution in Donbass, and will escalate tensions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

    “We have expressed our clear and unambiguous position on this issue that such decision would not promote resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, firstly. Secondly, de-escalation of tensions… We do not know the US position on this issue yet,” Peskov told reporters.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said earlier on Tuesday that the US Senate had approved the allocation of $500 million to support Ukraine in sectors of security and defense, adding that Kiev would receive defensive lethal weapons.

    A boy sits on a swing near a building, which was damaged during fighting between Kiev and Donbass forces, as an armoured personnel carrier (APC) of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen nearby in Avdeyevka near Donetsk. June 7, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ Gleb Garanich
    Moscow: Future of UN Mission to Donbass Depends on Position of Kiev, Washington
    Commenting on the media reports alleging that the Russian government could halt humanitarian aid supplies to Donbass, Peskov said the residents of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics (DPR and LPR, respectively), rejected by Ukraine, will not be abandoned.

    “I would like to note that of course, nobody will leave in trouble the residents of the unrecognized DPR and LPR republics which were rejected by their own country,” the spokesman said when asked whether Russia would carry out social payments to the regions.

    Russia has been delivering humanitarian aid to Donbass since 2014. Within this period, Russia's Emergencies Ministry delivered about 69,500 tons of aid to the region.

    Kiev has launched the military operation in eastern Ukraine after residents of the region refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government that came to power as a result of a coup in February 2014. In 2015, a ceasefire agreement brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Four group (France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine) was reached in Minsk, but the situation has remained tense, with both parties accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.

    Related:

    'Political Clownery': Kremlin on Ex-Georgian President's Odyssey in Ukraine
    Hungary Vows to Hinder Ukrainian Efforts at EU, UN Over 'Shameful' Education Law
    Moldovan Leader Worried About New Education Law in Ukraine
    Tags:
    lethal weapons, Dmitry Peskov, Luhansk, Donbass, Donetsk, United States, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok