US Decision to Repeal Net Neutrality Rules 'Blow' to Media Freedom - OSCE

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has voted for the abolition of the net neutrality rules imposed under former President Barack Obama's administration. Today, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media announced its' reaction to this act.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On December 15, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Desir, expressed concern over the US decision to repeal net neutrality rules, describing it as a "blow" to media freedom.

I am dismayed by the decision of the the Federal Communications Commission of the United States to repeal rules on #NetNeutrality — a real blow for #AccesstoInformation #MediaFreedom #Digital Rights online @OSCE_RFoM — Harlem Désir (@harlemdesir) 14 декабря 2017 г.

On December 14, the FCC voted to repeal net neutrality rules imposed under former President Barack Obama's administration. The move prompted fierce criticism by advocacy groups and politicians. Many members of the US Congress, mostly Democrats, launched a campaign to overturn the FCC decision. The Attorney General of the state of New York Eric Schneiderman has said that he would file a lawsuit against the abolition of "net neutrality," which would be supported by several states. According to the Public Prosecutor, the decision of the FCC is unlawful.

