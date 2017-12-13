Register
    This 18 November 2000 DOD filer shows Corporal Allen Dantes, a Manila, Philippines native and Private First Class Ric Johnson, Newark N.J. native, both from Javelin Platoon, Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 2/2, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), launching the first Javelin Missile ever to fired by deployed MEU during Exercise Slunj 2000 in Croatia

    Estonia Receives New Batch of Missiles for US Javelin Anti-Tank Systems

    © AFP 2017/ DOD
    A new batch of modern Block-1 missiles for third-generation US Javelin anti-tank systems has been delivered to Estonia, the press service of the Estonian Defense Forces' General Staff said Tuesday.

    TALLINN (Sputnik) — In total, $33 million worth of ammunition has been delivered to Estonia, including a new batch of modern Block-1 missiles for third-generation US Javelin anti-tank systems. These deliveries were financed from the funds allocated in 2014 by the United States within the framework of European security measures.

    "The Block-1 missiles have a more modern engine, software control and increased warhead power compared to their predecessors from the previous generation, guaranteeing a higher flight speed and greater damage," the head of the Weapons and Ammunition Support Group of the Estonian Defense Forces Logistic Center, Maj. Risto Partel, said.

    NATO eFP battle group soldiers wait for NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visit in Tapa military base, Estonia September 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    NATO Cyberdrills Kick Off in Estonia - Press Service
    In 2014, the Estonian Defense Ministry signed an agreement on the purchase of 80 Javelin anti-tank missile systems from the United States. The agreement also allowed Estonia, if necessary, to buy 40 more such systems.

    Javelin is a so-called fire-and-forget system, which allows the operator to go under cover or change positions after launching the missile, increasing the survivability of both the operator and the system as a whole. After being shot, the missile is automatically directed to the chosen target and the shooter cannot track the missile's post-launch flight until the projectile hits its target.

    Javelin systems have been used by the United States and several other countries since the mid-1990s.

