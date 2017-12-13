Estonia Receives New Batch of Missiles for US Javelin Anti-Tank Systems

TALLINN (Sputnik) — In total, $33 million worth of ammunition has been delivered to Estonia, including a new batch of modern Block-1 missiles for third-generation US Javelin anti-tank systems. These deliveries were financed from the funds allocated in 2014 by the United States within the framework of European security measures.
"The Block-1 missiles have a more modern engine, software control and increased warhead power compared to their predecessors from the previous generation, guaranteeing a higher flight speed and greater damage," the head of the Weapons and Ammunition Support Group of the Estonian Defense Forces Logistic Center, Maj. Risto Partel, said.
Javelin is a so-called fire-and-forget system, which allows the operator to go under cover or change positions after launching the missile, increasing the survivability of both the operator and the system as a whole. After being shot, the missile is automatically directed to the chosen target and the shooter cannot track the missile's post-launch flight until the projectile hits its target.
Javelin systems have been used by the United States and several other countries since the mid-1990s.
