Bitcoin Trades at Record High Above $14,000

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, continues to post new highs; it was trading at over $14,000 on Thursday, according to market statistics.
The figures from the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange trading platform show that at 05:51 GMT one Bitcoin could be bought at a price amounting to $13,980. However, earlier the price for a bitcoin had peaked at $14,144. On Wednesday evening, bitcoin renewed its historic previous record value, trading at over $13,000.
Bitcoin crosses $14000 and getting closer to $15000 | #VentureCanvas — https://t.co/CvUMydzV14— Vladimir Budejicky (@budejicky) 7 декабря 2017 г.
Holy cow Batman Bitcoin is over $14000 🦇😲— Bitcoin Andy (@BitcoinAndy) 7 декабря 2017 г.
Ondertussen in #Bitcoin-land: doorbreekt de $14000-grens. pic.twitter.com/VzSnk97SW3— Tom Simonts (@TSimonts) 7 декабря 2017 г.
READ MORE:Cryptocurrencies May Become Global, but are Unlikely to Replace the US Dollar
On January 1, 2017, the value of one one Bitcoin was $997. By November 29, one Bitcoin was worth $9,001. Since the beginning of the last week, Bitcoin has posted active growth, beating several historical records within a few days.
All comments
Show new comments (0)