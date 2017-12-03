First Revealed Names of Bitcoin Billionaires Send Social Media Users Into Frenzy

While the price of Bitcoin continues to rise, some owners of the most popular cryptocurrency have already made a fortune.

The Winklevoss twins, Cameron and Tyler, have become the first Bitcoin billionaires, The Telegraph reported Sunday.

The Winklevoss bought one percent of the total amount of Bitcoin for the price of $11 million back in 2013. Since then, the price of a coin has seen nearly a 100-fold increase. The twin-brothers don't sell their assets intentionally as they regard Bitcoin as a long-term investment and a "better version of gold."

Besides being Bitcoin billionaires and rowers, the twins have also come into the spotlight for their legal proceedings with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as they accused him of stealing their concept of a social network.

However, the parties have reached an agreement, with Zuckerberg reportedly paying some $65 million to the Winklevoss twins.

The identified names of the lucky twins have sent Twitter users into a frenzy, however, many have voiced the belief that there are also other Bitcoin billionaires.

Bitcoin, which is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, has no material form and allows users to make payments for goods and services online. It was introduced in 2009 as an independent alternative to government-backed currencies. Most recently, Bitcoin's price has reached a new record high of 11,700, thus seeing a 27 percent increase in a last week.