Russia, China Absent From UN Security Council Meeting on Venezuela

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the United States called for a so-called Aria meeting at the UN Security Council to discuss the situation in Venezuela.
Carreno characterized the US proposal to organize such a meeting a "political manipulation" in an effort by the United States to raise bilateral issues with Venezuela in the context of a multilateral platform.
That way, Carreno said, the United States is trying to subvert the UN Security Council’s role as a guarantor of international peace and security.
"Very important countries such as Russia, China, Bolivia and Egypt are absent from the meeting, and there are only a few ambassadors in attendance as they understand that Venezuela is not part of the agenda of the Security Council because it does not pose a threat to international peace and security," Carreno said on Monday.
The United States has been actively criticizing the Venezuelan government for human rights violations. On November 9, Washington introduced new sanctions on ten current and former Venezuelan officials for their role in allegedly undermining the country's electoral process, censorship and corruption.
