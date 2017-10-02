Angola's First Satellite to Be Launched From Baikonur Spaceport Dec. 7

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A Ukrainian-made Zenit carrier rocket, loaded with an AngoSat-1 satellite built at Angola's request will be launched from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan on December 7, Russia's Rocket and Space Corporation (RCS) Energia's General Designer Yevgeniy Mikrin told Sputnik on Monday.
"The launch of the AngoSat-1 satellite, which RSC Energia made in the interest of the Republic of Angola, is scheduled for December 7," Mikrin said.
The AngoSat-1 project has been underway since 2012. Within the program, a satellite equipped with a relay transmitter was built; next it is planned to send it to the orbit and simultaneously build on-ground communications infrastructure.
All comments
Show new comments (0)