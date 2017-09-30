Physicists Make First Ever Intercontinental Conference Via Quantum Satellite

Two physicists from China and Austria conducted the first intercontinental video conference using quantum technology, the press service of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported.
The president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reportedly talked to his colleague at the Austrian Academy of Sciences in Vienna, Anton Zeilinger.
The conference is an important step toward ensuring the security and confidentiality of conversations and negotiations and protecting them from possible hacking or wiretapping.
"Private and secure communications are fundamental human needs," a Chinese Academy's statement reads. "In particular, with the exponential growth of internet use and e-commerce, it is of paramount importance to establish a secure network with global protection of data.
"Quantum key distribution (QKD) uses individual light quanta (single photon) in quantum superposition states to guarantee unconditional security between distant parties," the statement said.
Scientists are planning to organize similar test conversations between a person in China and his or her counterpart in Russia, Germany, Italy and Singapore.
