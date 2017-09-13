Soyuz MS-06 Manned Spacecraft With New ISS Team Launched From Baikonur

BAIKONUR (Kazakhstan) (Sputnik) — A Russian Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-06 manned spacecraft lifted off on Wednesday from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan to deliver the crew of Expedition 53/54 to the International Space Station (ISS), a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The manned spacecraft then separated from the launch vehicle.
The program of the team's mission at the ISS will include over a dozen scientific experiments in medicine, biology, biotechnology and geophysics, which mostly cannot be replicated on the Earth.
A spacewalk, aimed at improving communications in the Russian segment of the ISS, is also part of the program.
