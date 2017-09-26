Iran Nuclear Deal Revision Would Escalate Regional Situation - Moscow

The Iranian nuclear deal's possible revision lead to the deterioration of the internal situation, Russian Foreign Ministry's official, said Tuesday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The possible revision of the Iran nuclear deal could aggravate sharply the situation in the region, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, Mikhail Ulyanov, said Tuesday.

“I think this would escalate sharply the situation in the region,” he told a press conference, adding that this would be “unacceptable” for Russia.

On September 19, while addressing the UN General Assembly the US President Donald Trump criticized the Iran nuclear deal concluded in 2016 by the P5+1 group, branding it as the "worst embarrassment to the US," and accused Tehran of proceeding with its "dangerous missile program" which could lead to the "eventual construction" of nuclear weapons.

Actually, in July 2015, Iran, the European Union and the so-called P5+1 group of nations – the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, France and Iran – signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA), which envisions gradual lifting of nuclear-related sanctions imposed on Tehran in exchange for assurances that its nuclear program would remain peaceful.