Iran's Supreme Leader Vows a Strong Response to Attempts to Derail JCPOA

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Sunday Tehran will respond to any wrong steps related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Speaking at the graduation ceremony at the Iran's Police Academy, Khamenei said that the Iranian nation "stands firmly on its own feet" and is capable of responding to hostile actions of any state.

"All the wrong steps by the domineering regime regarding the JCPOA will lead to a corresponding reaction from the Islamic Republic," Khamenei said, as quoted by the Islamic Republic News Agency.

The news comes as the Trump administration is seemingly struggling to put the nuclear deal in question.

US State Secretary Rex Tillerson said last week that he believes that Iran " is clearly in default of expectations " concerning the nuclear deal, reiterating Washington's stance that Tehran is allegedly not abiding by the deal, a claim the Islamic Republic has strongly denied.

In July this year, the US Senate approved a bill on new sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities over the country's missile program. The move has been widely criticized by Iranian senior officials, who claim that the US bill violated the provisions of the JCPOA.

The nuclear deal was signed in July 2015 by Iran, the European Union and the so-called P5+1 group of nations, comprised of the United States, Russia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and China. The deal stipulates the gradual lifting nuclear-related sanctions imposed on Tehran in exchange for assurances that its nuclear program would remain peaceful.